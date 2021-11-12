Jane Krakowski Drops Out of 'Annie Live' Due to Breakthrough Covid, Megan Hilty to Replace Her

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of NBC’s Annie Live, replacing Jane Krakowski in the role of Lily St. Regis.

Jane had to unfortunately drop out of the project after she was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Megan is joining a cast that includes newcomer Celina Smith as Annie, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster.

NBC told Deadline that Jane is “experiencing a breakthrough Covid case while working on a separate project in Ireland despite being double vaccinated, a regular testing process and abiding by protocols.”

Megan said in a statement, “I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew and creative team. My family and I have been super fans of Annie for as long as I can remember, and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt & Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true. I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud.”

Annie Live will air on NBC on Thursday, December 2 at 8pm ET/PT.