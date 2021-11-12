Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Jennifer Aniston has an opinion about the new Sexiest Man Alive pick by People.

The 52-year-old Friends alum weighed in on the decision to crown the 52-year-old Clueless actor with the title on her social media on Thursday (November 11).

“This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive!” she captioned a photo from the shoot on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a still of the two of them cuddling in their 1998 rom-com The Object of My Affection.

“You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you,” she amusingly added.

The two have a long professional history together: they also co-starred in 2012′s Wanderlust, and appeared in the final two seasons of Friends together, in which Paul played Phoebe’s husband, Mike Hannigan.

Did you know that Paul Rudd had to audition for the Sexiest Man Alive title?