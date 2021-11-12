Top Stories
Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie &amp; TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie & TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

HBO Max 'Sex &amp; The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer &amp; Release Date Revealed!

HBO Max 'Sex & The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer & Release Date Revealed!

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 8:40 am

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Jennifer Aniston has an opinion about the new Sexiest Man Alive pick by People.

The 52-year-old Friends alum weighed in on the decision to crown the 52-year-old Clueless actor with the title on her social media on Thursday (November 11).

Click inside to read more…

“This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive!” she captioned a photo from the shoot on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a still of the two of them cuddling in their 1998 rom-com The Object of My Affection.

“You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you,” she amusingly added.

The two have a long professional history together: they also co-starred in 2012′s Wanderlust, and appeared in the final two seasons of Friends together, in which Paul played Phoebe’s husband, Mike Hannigan.

Did you know that Paul Rudd had to audition for the Sexiest Man Alive title?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd, Sexiest Man Alive

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images