Jennifer Garner Reacts to Ariana Grande Wearing the Iconic '13 Going on 30' Dress

Jennifer Garner is speaking out after Ariana Grande wore a recreation of her iconic dress from the movie 13 Going on 30!

During one of this week’s live episodes of The Voice, Ariana wore the Versace rainbow-striped dress that Jennifer‘s character Jenna Rink wore during the “Thriller” scene.

In a new interview, Jennifer shared her thoughts on the special moment!

“It’s impossible to even tell you how warm and fuzzy it makes me to see that Jenna Rink still has a life,” Jennifer told People.

“I was actually DM’ing with Ms. Grande,” she added. “What a dear sweet person, she is. A beauty. She looks so beautiful in the dress.”

Did you see the other big 13 Going on 30 news this week?!

You can watch video of the “Thriller” scene below!