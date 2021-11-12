Top Stories
Fans Think Jennifer Aniston is the 'Actress' Mentioned in Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 10-Minute Version

Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie & TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

HBO Max 'Sex & The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer & Release Date Revealed!

'Supergirl' Fans Created an Interesting Trend After the Finale Aired

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 1:31 pm

Jennifer Garner Reacts to Ariana Grande Wearing the Iconic '13 Going on 30' Dress

Jennifer Garner Reacts to Ariana Grande Wearing the Iconic '13 Going on 30' Dress

Jennifer Garner is speaking out after Ariana Grande wore a recreation of her iconic dress from the movie 13 Going on 30!

During one of this week’s live episodes of The Voice, Ariana wore the Versace rainbow-striped dress that Jennifer‘s character Jenna Rink wore during the “Thriller” scene.

In a new interview, Jennifer shared her thoughts on the special moment!

Click inside to find out what she said…

“It’s impossible to even tell you how warm and fuzzy it makes me to see that Jenna Rink still has a life,” Jennifer told People.

“I was actually DM’ing with Ms. Grande,” she added. “What a dear sweet person, she is. A beauty. She looks so beautiful in the dress.”

Did you see the other big 13 Going on 30 news this week?!

You can watch video of the “Thriller” scene below!
Photos: NBC, Getty
