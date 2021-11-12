Jennifer Garner Takes Over Julia Roberts' Role in Apple TV+ Limited Series

Jennifer Garner is taking over Julia Roberts‘ role in Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Julia had to drop out of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter..

It was announced last December that Julia had joined the series, but will not be part of it any longer, due to scheduling conflicts.

Here’s a plot summary: “The Last Thing He Told Me follows a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.”

Jennifer will also be an executive producer of the show, which is based on the novel by Laura Dave.

Earlier this week, a pretty iconic moment happened on television involving one of Jennifer‘s most famous roles. Check it out!