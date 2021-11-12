John Cho & Co-Stars Mustafa Shakir & Daniella Pineda Attend Premiere of Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session'

John Cho is stepping out for the premiere of his new Netflix series!

The 49-year-old actor joined co-stars Mustafa Shakir and Elena Satine at the premiere of Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session on Thursday evening (November 11) at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included fellow cast members Elena Satine and Alex Hassell along with the show’s creator André Nemec, the show’s composer Yoko Kanno, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, and DJ Steve Aoki.

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (Cho), Jet Black (Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

In a recent interview, John responded to fans who think he’s too old for his role on the show.

Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session will be released on Netflix on November 19 – check out the trailer here!

