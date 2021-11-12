La La Anthony Has Revealed She Had Emergency Heart Surgery Just Months Ago

La La Anthony is sharing a huge secret with her fans, and opening up about how she had emergency heart surgery earlier this year.

The 39-year-old reality star opened up about the condition that led to the surgery in a new interview with Self.

Click inside to see was La La shared…

La La explained that she had been diagnosed with premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) in 2019, and describes it as having her “heart racing all the time, but because it’s all I ever really knew, I didn’t even know that it was necessarily something wrong.”

“I just thought, ‘Oh, you just feel your heart racing sometimes because you’re working too much, you haven’t slept, you’re stressed.’”

If you’re unfamiliar, PVCs cause extra heartbeats that disrupt a person’s normal heart rhythm, and most times, they aren’t damaging. But more frequent ones are and can lead to problems such as cardiomyopathy.

While La La admits she likes to “self-diagnose,”, she couldn’t ignore these symptoms.

“I started feeling it even more — like this fluttering and this racing all the time,” she recalled to the magazine. “I was like, ‘What is going on?’”

Her EKG revealed she was having “about 25 percent more heartbeats over the course of the day than the average person. They were very, very concerned, [and] within a 24-hour period, they said, my heart was beating 30,000 extra beats more than the average person. It was going fast constantly.”

“Your heart is a muscle,” she went on. “If a muscle is working so hard all the time, eventually the muscle will get weak and cause heart attack, stroke, death, whatever it is.”

La La was put on medication at first, but she didn’t take it because it left her feeling drowsy. This contributed to her having the heart surgery in June, after she noticeably got lightheaded, began sweating and turned pale.

The surgery was two hours long, and physicians placed a catheter into her heart via her groin, and La La shared that she even awakened partway through out of medical necessity.

“They would wake me up during the procedure and say, ‘We’re going to speed your heart up now. Just take deep breaths,’” she remembered. “Those doctors were just so incredible, but it was a terrifying experience.”

She was in the hospital for four days after the surgery and now, will have to go to regular checkups.

Just a few weeks after her surgery, La La made another big life decision.