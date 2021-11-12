Top Stories
Fri, 12 November 2021 at 10:45 am

Lady Gaga Sparkles in a Black Tutu During a Day Out in London

Lady Gaga Sparkles in a Black Tutu During a Day Out in London

Lady Gaga is stepping out in style!

The 35-year-old Chromatica superstar was spotted leaving her hotel on Friday morning (November 13) in London, United Kingdom.

She sported an all-black look covered in crystal embellishments, pairing the outfit with fishnets and a black leather purse.

The superstar is currently promoting her new film House of Gucci, and she was photographed on her way to an interview on The Graham Norton Show the night before.

She was also spotted in two other chic looks earlier in the week. Check out the photos of her outfits here!

Lady Gaga recently revealed that she improvised one of the most memorable lines from House of Gucci.

Photos: Backgrid
