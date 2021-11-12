Lindsay Lohan & Chord Overstreet Star in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com - See the First Photo!

Top Stories
Fri, 12 November 2021 at 1:44 pm

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet are now filming!

The 35-year-old Mean Girls actress and the 32-year-old Glee alum are pictured together in the first photo released from their upcoming holiday-themed Netflix romantic comedy.

The film, directed by Janeen Damian, will be released during the holiday season in 2022.

George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez also star.

Here’s a plot summary: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

There was some recent speculation about Lindsay appearing on a reality show – find out what happened.
