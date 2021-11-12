Mahershala Ali & Awkwafina Hit The AFI Festival For 'Swan Song' Premiere

Mahershala Ali shows off his sharp pinstriped suit on the red carpet next to Awkwafina at the premiere of Swan Song held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday (November 12) in Hollywood.

The two actors were joined by their co-stars Dax Rey, Lee Shorten, and Nyasha Hatendi, as well as director and screenwriter Benjamin Cleary.

Here’s a summary for the movie: Set in the near future, Swan Song is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief.

As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. Swan Song explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.

Naomie Harris also stars in the movie, which premieres on December 17 in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+.

