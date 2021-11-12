Meghan Markle Apologizes for Forgetting About Book Discussions Amid U.K. Newspaper Legal Battle

Meghan Markle is apologizing.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex issued an apology for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a book about her and Prince Harry, via NBC News.

If you didn’t know, Meghan is in a legal battle over a newspaper’s publication of portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage.

A High Court judge ruled in her favor back in February, saying publication of the letter was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

Publisher Associated Newspapers is now trying to overturn the decision, arguing that Meghan wrote the letter knowing it might be published and made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on their book, Finding Freedom.

Her lawyers previously denied that she or Harry collaborated with the authors. But the couple’s former communications director, Jason Knauf, said to the court that he gave the writers information, and had discussed it with Harry and Meghan.

He claimed it was “discussed directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email.” Emails provided also showed he messaged Harry to discuss the book, and to say he would meet the authors.

Meghan is now saying “that Mr. Knauf did provide some information to the authors for the book and that he did so with my knowledge, for a meeting that he planned for with the authors in his capacity as communications secretary,” adding “the extent of the information he shared is unknown to me.”

She also says she didn’t remember the discussions when she gave evidence earlier in the case, “and I apologize to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time. I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court.”

In his witness statement, the former communications director said she “asked me to review the text of the letter, saying ‘obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked.’” He also claimed Meghan asked whether she should address her father in the letter as “Daddy,” adding that “in the unfortunate event that it leaked, it would pull at the heartstrings.”

