Mom of Late Boy Who Inspired Taylor Swift's 'Ronan' Reacts to New Video

Taylor Swift‘s version of Red, released Friday (November 12), includes the emotional song “Ronan,” a song about Ronan Thompson, a boy who died days before his fourth birthday due to cancer.

The evermore singer-songwriter uploaded an all-new lyric video for the song on Friday (November 12) as well, and now, his mother is reacting.

The clip features family photos and videos of the late boy, including footage of him saying “I love you.” All of the content was provided by his mom, Maya Thompson, who reacted online.

“This is how I’ll be all day. I just listened AND watched Ronan, Taylor‘s version. I couldn’t tell you about the music video until now,” she captioned a tearful selfie.

“It is beyond perfection and I can’t wait for you all to see it. @taylorswift13 You are one of the greatest loves of my life. TY for loving him.”

“Forever ours, thanks to @taylorswift13. I am sobbing. It is so painstakingly perfect,” she said in response to the video.

The video also includes the caption: “For more information on pediatric cancer, please visit the Ronan Thompson Foundation.”

“Ronan” was originally a charity single performed at the 2012 Stand Up to Cancer telethon, and includes direct quotes from Maya‘s blog written from the grieving mother’s perspective. She also got a co-writing credit.

His mother previously revealed that Taylor emailed her about including the song in the re-recording process.

“I wrote ‘Ronan’ while I was making Red and discovered your story as you so honestly and devastatingly told it,” she reportedly said in the email.

This is how I’ll be all day. I just listened AND watched Ronan, Taylor’s version. I couldn’t tell you about the music video until now. It is beyond perfection and I can’t wait for you all to see it. @taylorswift13 You are one of the greatest loves of my life. TY for loving him. pic.twitter.com/MKDGmV67rH — Mama Maya (@rockstarronan) November 11, 2021