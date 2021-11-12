'Narcos: Mexico' Creator Explains the Series Finale

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Narcos: Mexico has come to an end, and now, the co-creator and showrunner is speaking out.

Carlo Bernard opened up in an interview with THR about the third and final season of the show, as well as the final scene.

The final season ran for 10 episodes, and is available to stream now on Netflix.

Here’s what he had to say…

Click inside to read more…

On the decision to end it where they did: “We definitely don’t want to repeat ourselves, ever. At least personally, this season, we had a chance to tell an emotional story that would have some sense of resolution for our characters but wouldn’t feel overly neat and tidy. Because, unfortunately, the phenomenon of the drug game continues, and there is no end to it. There’s no end to poverty, desperation, corruption. Those things are with us. But it felt like we had a chance to tell a story with a sense of resolution where it didn’t feel like we were going to tie it into a bow because that doesn’t reflect the world that we live in.”

On Amado’s fate: “We wanted to have a slightly playful nod to that. I can’t speak for José María, but I think he is pretty certain that Amado didn’t die in that operating room. We wanted to speak to the mystery and lack of clarity that the drug trade seems to always elicit. And, certainly, Amado’s end speaks to that.”

On the final scene, as Walt looks out a diner window: “How do you resolve the narrative without it feeling overly neat and tidy? Those deaths and those shootings, all of which some version of took place in real life, felt like the only just conclusion. You follow these characters, and some of them aren’t going to get out of this alive, and you always sort of know that. We certainly couldn’t present something that felt like a whole bunch of happy endings. I think there are certain characters who have some aspect of growth, or whatever it is — resolution — that feels like they’ve earned some sort of happiness. But that’s not going to exist for most of the characters because of what they’re caught up in and because of the increased violence and stakes of all of this in the ’90s. In the ’90s is really when the drug trade gets globalized and deregulated, sort of in the same way that big business did in the ’90s. This is a period where violence on a much more operatic level becomes the norm, unfortunately.”

On a final message to viewers: “The choices we’ve made, the things our society and government has prioritized, have a consequence. And the sort of inherently flawed critical approach to the drug problem is going to just keep eliciting these more and more absurd, tragic consequences. Obviously, the show’s point of view has always been that there is very little that is cut and dry or simple, in the drug game, in general. And, certainly, the ’90s takes that to a new level. With that level of moral decay and complexity, there’s a lot of unintended consequences that reverberate across peoples’ lives as a result.”

For more about the finale, head to HollywoodReporter.com.

Find out which offerings are coming to Netflix just in time for the holidays.