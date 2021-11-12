Top Stories
Fans Think Jennifer Aniston is the 'Actress' Mentioned in Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 10-Minute Version

Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie & TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

HBO Max 'Sex & The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer & Release Date Revealed!

'Supergirl' Fans Created an Interesting Trend After the Finale Aired

NBC Renews 'La Brea' for a Second Season, Finale Date for Season One Revealed

The new NBC series La Brea has been renewed for a second season!

The sci-fi follows a group of people who fall through a giant sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles and are sucked through a rift in time to a prehistoric world.

The first season only has 10 episodes, which means it will end on Tuesday, November 30. The second season will air during the 2022-23 season.

“This was a big swing that captured audiences’ attention, and we’re excited to let fans know there’s more to come in season two,” said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

19.8 million people have watched the season premiere and the series is averaging about 7.9 million viewers each week, according to THR.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.

NBC recently revealed just how popular the show is!
Photos: NBC
