New 'Dead to Me' Set Photos Reveal Big Spoiler for Christina Applegate's Character!

New photos from the set of Dead to Me‘s third and final season have emerged and there’s a big spoiler for Christina Applegate‘s character Jen.

The 49-year-old actress, who is back to work after recently revealed her diagnosis with MS, was spotted on set with co-star Linda Cardellini on Thursday (November 11) in Malibu, Calif.

Christina and Linda, who plays Judy, were seen lounging on the beach for a scene… and Christina was sporting a very noticeable baby bump!

At the end of season two, Jen and Judy were involved in a car accident caused by James Marsden‘s Ben, but they survived. We’ll have to wait until season three to find out what’s happening now.

