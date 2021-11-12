Fri, 12 November 2021 at 5:15 pm

New 'Dead to Me' Set Photos Reveal Big Spoiler for Christina Applegate's Character!

New photos from the set of Dead to Me‘s third and final season have emerged and there’s a big spoiler for Christina Applegate‘s character Jen.

The 49-year-old actress, who is back to work after recently revealed her diagnosis with MS, was spotted on set with co-star Linda Cardellini on Thursday (November 11) in Malibu, Calif.

Click inside to learn about the big spoiler…

Christina and Linda, who plays Judy, were seen lounging on the beach for a scene… and Christina was sporting a very noticeable baby bump!

At the end of season two, Jen and Judy were involved in a car accident caused by James Marsden‘s Ben, but they survived. We’ll have to wait until season three to find out what’s happening now.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Christina Applegate, Dead to Me, Linda Cardellini

