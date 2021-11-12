Nicole Scherzinger Stops By Empire State Building To Promote 'Annie Live!'

Nicole Scherzinger wears a chic floral dress during her visit to the Empire State Building in New York City on Friday evening (November 12).

The 43-year-old entertainer is promoting two of her projects, The Masked Singer and NBC’s Annie Live!

Nicole will be starring as Grace in the upcoming Annie Live! production, alongside Harry Connick, Jr., Taraji P. Henson and newcomer Celina Smith. There was also a big casting change announced.

Annie Live! is expected to air on NBC on Thursday, December 2 at 8pm ET/PT.

If you missed it, two more celebs were unmasked this week on The Masked Singer, and Nicole guessed right for one of them!

Click inside to see 10+ pictures of Nicole Scherzinger at the Empire State Building…