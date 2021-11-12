Nina Agdal Splits From Jack Brinkley-Cook After 4 Years Together

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook are no more.

According to a source, via People, the longtime couple have gone their separate ways and split up after four years together.

Click inside to read more about what possibly led to the break up…

The news was first reported by Page Six, saying that Nina, 29, and Jack, 26, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The two have also deleted all images and mentions of each other from their accounts as well.

Nina and Jack were first linked back in 2017, and started up their four-year relationship then. They were last spotted out an event together in 2019.

Just recently, the former couple were seen celebrating their anniversary last month with a boat ride.