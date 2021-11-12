Paris Hilton Wears Bright Pink Wedding Dress For Carnival Celebration During Her Wedding Weekend

Paris Hilton‘s wedding celebrations continue!

On Friday night (November 12), the beautiful bride held hands with her new husband, Carter Reum, as they arrived together at the Santa Monica Pier, in Santa Monica, Calif.

The couple coordinated their wedding look with Paris in a bright pink gown, while Carter had a bright pink stripe going down his pants, and wore a pink shirt to compliment her.

According to Page Six, the Santa Monica Pier was transformed into Paris World for the second of three celebrations for the couple’s wedding weekend.

Among the guests who were seen arriving were Billy Idol, Christine Chiu, Lance Bass, and Stacy Keibler.

