Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reveals She Had a Tumor

Meadow Walker is opening up about her health.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker revealed something about her medical history on her Instagram.

In the photo, Meadow is seen giving a thumbs-up while wearing a hair cover and electronic stickers attached to her head applied before an ARI for a brain scan.

“2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful,” she wrote. She did not disclose further details. Immediately after posting, her comments were filled with well wishes and positive messages from supporters, including Vin Diesel, who posted a prayer hands emoji.

