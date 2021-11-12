Top Stories
Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie & TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

HBO Max 'Sex & The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer & Release Date Revealed!

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 11:58 am

'Succession' Stars Matthew Macfadyen & Nicholas Braun Share Their Ideas for a Tom & Greg Spinoff

Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun are looking to expand the Succession cinematic universe.

The actors appeared on EW‘s new digital cover, where they shared their thoughts on a potential spinoff for their fan-favorite characters Tom and Greg.

“I always want to see Tom and Greg in Japan or Abu Dhabi or somewhere like that,” Matthew told the outlet. “Somewhere else.”

“Where could they go be powerful?” Nicholas wondered.

“Yeah, they set up a think tank in Saudi Arabia or somewhere,” Matthew replied. “Somewhere that has a dreadful human rights record. ‘Well, we’re trying to change things.’ Or getting things wrong in Tokyo and making terrible cultural faux pas.”

“It could also be them just opening up a resort in the Bahamas together or something,” Nicholas said. “Let’s go off the grid, man!”

“Or a ski school in Vermont or somewhere like that,” Matthew added.

“Yeah, let’s get out there, let’s stop being on our phones!” Nicholas said. “Create something that’s ours!”

The pair also discussed the relationship between their two characters, which has only gotten more complicated during the third season.

“There was instant animosity [between Tom and Greg,]” Matthew said. “My character’s thinking, who’s this guy? Greg is blood family, and I’m tall, but you’re a bit taller, [and] he’s younger. It’s just unsettling [for Tom]. But I suddenly thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to be okay,’ because I found Nick so funny.”

Nicholas continued, “That was a good feeling to me, as an actor, to know, like, ‘Okay, that’s a safe space. If I want to interact with that actor, and that character, he’ll be there for me. When somebody makes you want to laugh while you’re working, you know there’s a connection there. So, yeah, [we] pretty quickly realized we’re kindred spirits and have similar styles and sense of humor — and the writers luckily wrote towards that.”

Some exciting news about the series was announced last month!

