Taylor Swift Has Bright Red Hair in 'All Too Well' Short Film With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien - Watch!

Taylor Swift has debuted the short film and music video for her version of All Too Well.

The new visual stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as a couple based on one of Taylor‘s past ones, and the film runs 15 minutes long.

“All Too Well” focuses in on the ups and downs, and in betweens of the relationship.

At the end of the video, Taylor appears with the red hair, the same hue as Sadie‘s, in a present day sequence where she has written a book called “All Too Well.”

As the video ends, fans will see a faceless figure peek inside the bookstore window as she’s doing a reading.

