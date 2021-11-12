Taylor Swift Reveals What She's Singing on 'SNL,' Plus Watch Her Promo with Jonathan Majors!

Taylor Swift has revealed what she will be singing during her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live!

The 31-year-old singer will be making her fifth appearance on the show on Saturday (November 13) and she’s going to break the mold by not performing two songs.

Taylor opened up about her song choice during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

Jimmy asked Taylor to hint which two songs she’d be performing on SNL. She replied, “I’d love to hint… which two songs… what if it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?”

Jimmy responded with a laugh and said, “I think I know exactly what you mean. I got it! I know exactly… I know ALL TO WELL what you mean.”

There you have it! Taylor will be performing the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” instead of performing multiple songs on the show.

The host of the episode this weekend is Jonathan Majors and you can watch their promo below!