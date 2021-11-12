Top Stories
Fans Think Jennifer Aniston is the 'Actress' Mentioned in Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 10-Minute Version

Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie & TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

HBO Max 'Sex & The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer & Release Date Revealed!

'Supergirl' Fans Created an Interesting Trend After the Finale Aired

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 3:11 pm

Taylor Swift Walks Red Carpet at 'All Too Well' Short Film Premiere with Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Taylor Swift is back on the red carpet!

The 31-year-old singer was joined by Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink while attending the premiere of the All Too Well short film on Friday afternoon (November 12) at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City.

The event was announced one night earlier during Taylor‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. A lucky audience will get to experience the short film before the rest of the world gets to watch it on YouTube at 7pm ET tonight.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor said that she was “blown away” by Dylan and Sadie‘s performances in the film. She said she only imagined the two of them in the roles.

“If [Sadie] had said no, I wouldn’t have made the film,” she said.

The short film will feature the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which is streaming now as part of Red (Taylor’s Version). Everyone is talking about some specific lyrics that are new to the song!

Photos: Getty
