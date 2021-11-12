Taylor Swift Was Just Asked Who 'All Too Well' Is About - Here's How She Responded!

Taylor Swift has never officially confirmed who the song “All Too Well” is about and she still is not giving up that answer.

The 31-year-old singer just released the long-awaited 10-minute version of the song, over nine years after the song was originally released on the album Red.

The new version of the song on Red (Taylor’s Version) includes many more details about her relationship and breakup with the mystery man… who everyone believes is Jake Gyllenhaal.

While on the red carpet at the premiere of the All Too Well short film on Friday (November 12), a reporter tried to see if Taylor would spill the tea on who she wrote the song about.

Click inside to find out what she said…

Taylor told Extra, “Oh, you know what? That’s one of the interesting questions that people ask me all the time about songs. And what I think is important to note, these songs were mine years ago when they were written, now they’re ours, now they’re shared. They’re caroling that song out there. I think every person out there might have someone they think of when they hear the song and that’s what I want.”

One of Jake‘s friends just commented on “that scarf” and claims that he has possession of it!