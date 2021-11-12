Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' 10 Minute Version - Read Full Lyrics & Listen Now!

The moment that Taylor Swift‘s fans have been waiting for has finally arrived – the debut of her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

The song was originally released on Taylor‘s album Red back in 2012 and it clocked in at 5 minutes and 28 seconds. It was long-rumored that a 10-minute, uncut version of the song existed and she finally revealed it as part of the new album, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Back in 2012, Taylor said on GMA, “’All Too Well’ [was difficult to write emotionally] because it took me a really long time to filter through everything I wanted to put in the song without it being a 10 minute song, which you can’t put on an album. I wanted a story that could work in the form of a song and I called my co-writer Liz Rose and said, ‘Come over, we’ve gotta filter this down,’ and it took me a really long time to get it.”

Taylor also wrote and directed a short film based on the song, which stars herself, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien. The short film will be released on Friday night (November 12) at 7pm ET to celebrate the launch of the new album.

