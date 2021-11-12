Taylor Swift's New 'All Too Well' Lyrics Reveal Why [Allegedly] Jake Gyllenhaal Ended Their Relationship

Taylor Swift has never confirmed that “All Too Well” is about her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, but all signs point to him being the subject of the song.

New lyrics that are featured in the 10-minute version of the song, which is on the new album Red (Taylor’s Version), reveal why Jake decided to end their relationship after just three months.

Taylor and Jake dated from October to December 2010 and she wrote the song at the beginning of 2011 while in rehearsals for her Speak Now tour.

In the new third verse of the song, Taylor sings about the “hell” that she was in after the breakup and she explains Jake‘s reasoning for the split.

“They say all’s well that ends well but I’m in a new hell / Every time you double cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die,” Taylor sings.

It seems that Taylor and Jake‘s nine-year age difference led to their relationship’s end. When they first started dating, she was 20 and he was 29.

Taylor revealed in the new version of the song that an actress asked her what happened to her and her breakup with him is what happened.

“Some actress asking me what happened, you, that’s what happened, you,” she sings.

In the fourth verse, Taylor sings, “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age.”

Jake‘s current girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu is actually 15 years younger than him, so age doesn’t seem to be a concern anymore.

