The Weeknd & Rosalia Team Up for New Song 'La Fama' - Watch the Music Video!

The Weeknd and Rosalia have collaborated on a hot new single!

The 31-year-old “Save Your Tears” entertainer and the 28-year-old Spanish singer teamed up for the new Spanish-language song “La Fama” and they released the music video to go along with it.

This is the second time The Weeknd and Rosalia have worked together. Back in late 2020, Rosalia joined The Weeknd on a remix of his song “Blinding Lights.”

“La Fama” will appear on Rosalía’s upcoming album Motomami, which is she scheduled to release in early 2022.

