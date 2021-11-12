Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield & Alexandra Shipp Step Out For 'tick, tick...Boom!' Q&A Event

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a pair of cool yellow pants at the special tick, tick…Boom! Tastemaker event held at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Thursday night (November 11).

The 32-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Andrew Garfield, Judith Light, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, and Alexandra Shipp.

Director Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Julie Oh were also at the event, joining the cast on the Q&A Panel.

tick,tick…Boom! follows Jon (Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic.

With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

tick tick…BOOM! is out in select theaters NOW, and will be on Netflix on November 19. Watch the trailer!

