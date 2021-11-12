Top Stories
Another Original 'Iiarly' Character is Returning!

Another Original 'Iiarly' Character is Returning!

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 7:21 pm

Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield & Alexandra Shipp Step Out For 'tick, tick...Boom!' Q&A Event

Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield & Alexandra Shipp Step Out For 'tick, tick...Boom!' Q&A Event

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a pair of cool yellow pants at the special tick, tick…Boom! Tastemaker event held at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Thursday night (November 11).

The 32-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Andrew Garfield, Judith Light, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, and Alexandra Shipp.

Director Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Julie Oh were also at the event, joining the cast on the Q&A Panel.

tick,tick…Boom! follows Jon (Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic.

With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

tick tick…BOOM! is out in select theaters NOW, and will be on Netflix on November 19. Watch the trailer!

Click inside to see over 60+ pictures from the “tick, tick…BOOM!” Tastemaker event…
Just Jared on Facebook
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 01
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 02
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 03
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 04
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 05
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 06
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 07
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 08
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 09
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 10
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 11
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 12
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 13
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 14
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 15
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 16
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 17
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 18
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 19
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 20
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 21
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 22
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 23
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 24
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 25
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 26
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 27
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 28
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 29
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 30
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 31
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 32
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 33
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 34
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 35
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 36
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 37
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 38
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 39
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 40
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 41
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 42
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 43
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 44
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 45
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 46
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 47
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 48
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 49
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 50
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 51
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 52
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 53
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 54
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 55
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 56
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 57
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 58
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 59
andrew garfield vanessa hudgends tick tick tastemaker 60

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexandra Shipp, Andrew Garfield, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robin De Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images