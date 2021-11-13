Aaron Rodgers' Estranged Father Supports Son Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy

Aaron Rodgers‘ father Ed Rodgers is supporting his son.

On Friday (November 12), Ed spoke with USA Today about the ongoing controversy surrounding the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers star’s stance on vaccines.

Click inside to find out what he said…

Ed told the outlet that he’s “proud of” his son for finding alternative forms of treatment in lieu of being vaccinated.

“I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud that he went that route,” he said.

He went on to say that while he hadn’t spoken with Aaron recently, things are “progressing” in their relationship.

“The main thing (is) I just support him. I’m proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done,” he said.

Ed opened up about their “complicated” family dynamic in an interview with The New York Times in 2017.

His comments come after it was announced that Aaron had tested positive for COVID, revealing that he was not vaccinated, despite him previously saying he was “immunized.”

His fiance Shailene Woodley recently broke her silence about the controversy.