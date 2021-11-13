Adele Explains Why She's Not Planning Major Tour for '30' Album

Sad news for Adele fans.

As she prepares for the release of 30, the 33-year-old entertainer explained why she won’t be doing a major tour for the new album.

Click inside to read more…

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Adele explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has really affected her decision making with this album.

“No one wants to remember this period of time,” Adele said. “Obviously, it’s way better than last year, but the day my album comes out, someone’s loved one will have died from COVID. For them, it’s going to be a reminder every time they hear ‘Easy on Me’ on the radio.”

Along with the two specials she filmed last month and a few big shows planned for next year – along with her performances in Hyde Park in London – Adele isn’t planning on doing a major tour this time around.

“It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” Adele explained. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

Also in interview, Adele addressed this major rumor!

Adele will be releasing 30 on Friday, November 19 – you can pre-order the album off of iTunes here.