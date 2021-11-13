Calum Scott & Jasmine Thompson Team Up For New Ballad 'Love Is Just a Word' - Watch the Video!

Jasmine Thompson and Calum Scott have teamed up for the new piano ballad “Love Is Just a Word.”

The two singers co-wrote the song with Jon Maguire and the official music video was directed by Jackson Ducasse.

“I went to Wales to work with the producer Jon Maguire, and I remember having the opening lyric in my head,” Jasmine said in a statement. “We spent two days working together, and managed to make something we were both super proud of. A few months after the session, totally out of the blue, Jon messaged me with an updated version including Calum! It was so magical hearing his voice on it, and I felt so honoured that he wanted to be a part of the song – it immediately felt like the missing link. We had such a laugh, I couldn’t keep a straight face while recording, Jon had to stick us in separate rooms but that voice… magical. The song was inspired by slow dancing around my kitchen during lockdown, and it felt like I was hearing these love songs from my childhood with fresh ears and I really wanted to capture how they made me feel.”

Calum added, “My producer and I were about to sit down and finish a song that we had written for my album when he mentioned a demo he wanted to play me that he had written with Jasmine. As a big fan of her work already, we sat and listened and as soon as the demo ended, I told him I wanted to help them finish it and be part of it somehow! I love the simplicity of the lyrics but using iconic love songs to imagine how they would be without the key ingredient of love was what really pulled me in. I’m a huge fan of Jasmine’s voice, her songwriting and her energy so to not only to work but to duet with her has been truly amazing.”

