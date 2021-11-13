Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Speaks Out After Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah

Deanna Daughtry, the wife of American Idol contestant and rock star Chris Daughtry, is speaking out after the sudden death of their daughter Hannah.

Hannah was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday (November 12) by the Nashville Police Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but Deanna‘s post revealed that she suffered injuries that led to her death.

Click inside to read the statement…

Deanna took to Instagram on Saturday and said, “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna‘s children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna, met in 2000 and also share twins Adalynn and Noah, 10.

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the Daughtry family during this difficult time.