Top Stories
Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Speaks Out After Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Speaks Out After Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

Taylor Lautner Is Engaged!

Taylor Lautner Is Engaged!

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

Sat, 13 November 2021 at 4:44 pm

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Speaks Out After Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Speaks Out After Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah

Deanna Daughtry, the wife of American Idol contestant and rock star Chris Daughtry, is speaking out after the sudden death of their daughter Hannah.

Hannah was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday (November 12) by the Nashville Police Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but Deanna‘s post revealed that she suffered injuries that led to her death.

Click inside to read the statement…

Deanna took to Instagram on Saturday and said, “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna‘s children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna, met in 2000 and also share twins Adalynn and Noah, 10.

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the Daughtry family during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 01
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 02
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 03
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 04
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 05
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 06
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 07
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 08
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 09
chris daughtry wife speaks out after daughter death 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Daughtry, Deanna Daughtry, Hannah Daughtry

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images