Dakota Johnson Says Her Grandmother Tippi Hedren's Career Was 'Ruined' by Alfred Hitchcock

Dakota Johnson is speaking out about her grandmother Tippi Hedren‘s acting career and how it was “ruined” by director Alfred Hitchcock.

Tippi is most famous for her role in Hitchcock‘s 1963 film The Birds and 1964 film Marnie. She recently claimed in her memoir that she was sexually assaulted by the director several times while making those two films.

Dakota opened up about her grandmother’s experiences in a new interview.

“She’s always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself. That’s what she did,” Dakota said on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. “[Alfred] Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her. He was never held accountable.”

“It’s completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry,” she continued. “It’s hard to talk about because she’s my grandmother. You don’t want to imagine somebody taking advantage of your grandmother.”

Dakota added, “I think the thing that she’s been so amazing for me and with my mother is just like, no you do not put up with that s–t from anybody. She would say it in a far more eloquent way. She’s such a glamorous movie star, still.”

