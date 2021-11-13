Darren Criss Talks New Holiday Album 'A Very Darren Crissmas' at The Grammy Museum

Darren Criss is celebrating the release of A Very Darren Crissmas!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter sat down for a conversation about his new holiday album at The Grammy Museum on Friday (November 12) in Los Angeles.

He was joined at the event by producer Ron Fair, who worked with Darren on creating the album. The Glee alum also performed a series of tracks off the new record.

A Very Darren Crissmas is Darren‘s first-ever holiday album and features special guest appearances from Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood and Lainey Wilson.

Earlier this month, he released a new music video featuring Lainey for their song “Drunk Off Christmas,” which you can check out here.

Darren also recently announced some exciting personal news!