Demi Lovato Rocks a Lime Green Fur Coat to Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Wedding After Party

Demi Lovato is celebrating Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s wedding!

The 29-year-old “Dancing with the Devil” performer was spotted at the couple’s private after party at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif on Friday night (November 12).

Demi stepped out in a bright green fur coat, which they paired with a white tank top, black wide leg pants and studded leather platform shoes.

They accessorized the look with a matching black fur bag, green sunglasses and silver jewelry.

Page Six writes that the Santa Monica Pier was transformed into Paris World for the second of three celebration’s for the couple’s wedding weekend.

Other stars at the event included Billy Idol, Christine Chiu, Lance Bass, and Stacy Keibler.

Paris and Demi were spotted shopping for Halloween costumes earlier this month and you can see all the photos here!