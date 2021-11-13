Top Stories
Sat, 13 November 2021 at 11:38 pm

Halle Berry is Supported by Boyfriend Van Hunt at 'Bruised' Screening at AFI Fest 2021

Halle Berry is Supported by Boyfriend Van Hunt at 'Bruised' Screening at AFI Fest 2021

Halle Berry has the support of her man on her big night!

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by boyfriend Van Hunt at the screening of her new movie Bruised held during the 2021 AFI Fest on Saturday night (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

For the event, Halle looked cool in a metallic gray suit while the 51-year-old musician sported a black, velvet suit.

Also joining Halle at the screening were her co-stars Shamier Anderson, Danny Boyd Jr., Valentina Shevchenko, and Nikolai Nikolaeff along with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Bruised, which is also Halle‘s directorial debut, will be released on Netflix on November 24. You can watch the trailer here!

Getty Images