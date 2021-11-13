Heather Dubrow Returns in the New Trailer for 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 16!

Heather Dubrow is making her Real Housewives of Orange County comeback!

A trailer for the upcoming season of the show dropped on Thursday (November 11) and gave fans a first look at some of the familiar faces and newcomers set to star in season 16.

In addition to Heather, who previously appeared on the show from 2012′s season 7 to 2016′s season 11, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter will all be returning.

Newcomers to the show include Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noelle Bergener, whose divorce seems to play a significant role in the new season.

Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke exited the show back in June, with Kelly going on to accuse Braunwyn of getting them fired from the show.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to premiere on December 1 at 9pm ET time on Bravo and you can check out the full trailer down below!

