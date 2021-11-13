Top Stories
Another Original 'Iiarly' Character is Returning!

Another Original 'Iiarly' Character is Returning!

Sat, 13 November 2021 at 1:57 am

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Step Out For a Wedding Party in Miami

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Step Out For a Wedding Party in Miami

Kendall Jenner takes a walk on the wild side in an animal print dress while arriving at a wedding party in Miami, Fla., on Friday night (November 12).

The 26-year-old model met up with her longtime friends, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, as well as Fai Khadra.

All four looked super stylish as they arrived for the celebration of their mutual friends’ marriage.

Earlier this week, Bella, Kendall and Hailey were all in the press, opening up about personal matters to them.

Bella opened up about battling anxiety, while Hailey spoke about her high-profile marriage to musician Justin.

Meanwhile, Kendall spoke out about the Astroworld tragedy, as it happened during Travis Scott‘s set, who is her sister, Kylie‘s partner.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid arriving at a wedding party…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 01
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 02
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 03
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 04
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 05
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 06
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 07
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 08
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 09
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 10
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 11
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 12
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 13
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 14
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 15
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 16
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 17
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 18
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 19
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 20
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 21
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 22
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 23
kendall jenner hailey bieber bella hadid miami wedding party 24

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Fai Khadra, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images