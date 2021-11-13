Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Step Out For a Wedding Party in Miami

Kendall Jenner takes a walk on the wild side in an animal print dress while arriving at a wedding party in Miami, Fla., on Friday night (November 12).

The 26-year-old model met up with her longtime friends, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, as well as Fai Khadra.

All four looked super stylish as they arrived for the celebration of their mutual friends’ marriage.

Earlier this week, Bella, Kendall and Hailey were all in the press, opening up about personal matters to them.

Bella opened up about battling anxiety, while Hailey spoke about her high-profile marriage to musician Justin.

Meanwhile, Kendall spoke out about the Astroworld tragedy, as it happened during Travis Scott‘s set, who is her sister, Kylie‘s partner.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid arriving at a wedding party…