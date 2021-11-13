Top Stories
Taylor Lautner Is Engaged!

Taylor Lautner Is Engaged!

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

Sat, 13 November 2021 at 12:52 pm

Kirsten Dunst Shares Thoughts on Possibly Returning to 'Spider-Man' as Mary Jane

Kirsten Dunst Shares Thoughts on Possibly Returning to 'Spider-Man' as Mary Jane

There has been so much buzz around Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield possibly returning to the Spider-Man film franchise, but what about Kirsten Dunst?

It’s been 14 years since Kirsten last appeared in the Marvel films as Mary Jane Watson and now she’s commenting on possibly returning to the iconic role.

Click inside to find out what she said…

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” Kirsten told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I would never say no to something like that.”

She jokingly added, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Kirsten appeared alongside Tobey in 2002′s Spider-Man, 2004′s Spider-Man 2, and 2007′s Spider-Man 3.

While speaking with Total Film this week, Kirsten denied that she’s going to be in the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. She said, “I’m not in that movie, no. I know there’s rumors, right?”

Check out the new photos of Kirsten on the red carpet with her The Power of the Dog co-stars!
Just Jared on Facebook
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 01
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 01
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 02
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 02
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 03
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 03
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 04
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 04
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 05
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 05
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 06
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 06
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 07
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 07
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 08
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 08
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 09
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 09
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 10
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 10
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 11
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 11
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 12
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 12
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 13
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 13
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 14
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 14
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 15
kirsten dunst on returning to spider man 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kirsten Dunst, Tobey Maguire

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images