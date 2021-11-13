Kirsten Dunst Shares Thoughts on Possibly Returning to 'Spider-Man' as Mary Jane

There has been so much buzz around Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield possibly returning to the Spider-Man film franchise, but what about Kirsten Dunst?

It’s been 14 years since Kirsten last appeared in the Marvel films as Mary Jane Watson and now she’s commenting on possibly returning to the iconic role.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” Kirsten told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I would never say no to something like that.”

She jokingly added, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Kirsten appeared alongside Tobey in 2002′s Spider-Man, 2004′s Spider-Man 2, and 2007′s Spider-Man 3.

While speaking with Total Film this week, Kirsten denied that she’s going to be in the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. She said, “I’m not in that movie, no. I know there’s rumors, right?”

