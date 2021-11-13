Top Stories
Taylor Lautner Is Engaged!

Taylor Lautner Is Engaged!

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

Sat, 13 November 2021 at 3:01 pm

Lady Gaga Is Red Hot at the 'House of Gucci' Milan Premiere & We Have Every Photo

Lady Gaga Is Red Hot at the 'House of Gucci' Milan Premiere & We Have Every Photo

Lady Gaga is looking incredible in her latest red carpet appearance on the House of Gucci press tour!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning superstar wore a red dress while attending the film’s Italian premiere on Saturday night (November 13) at the Space Cinema Odeon in Milan, Italy.

Gaga was spotted in an animal-print dress the night before while stepping out in Milan ahead of the premiere.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder. The movie will be released in theaters on November 24!

FYI: Gaga is wearing a Versace dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of Lady Gaga on the red carpet in Milan…

Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 01
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 02
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 03
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 04
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 05
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 06
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 07
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 08
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 09
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 10
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 11
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 12
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 13
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 14
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 15
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 16
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 17
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 18
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 19
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 20
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 21
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 22
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 23
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 24
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 25
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 26
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 27
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 28
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 29
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 30
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 31
lady gaga house of gucci milan premiere 32

Photos: Getty
Posted to: House of Gucci, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images