Lady Gaga Is Red Hot at the 'House of Gucci' Milan Premiere & We Have Every Photo

Lady Gaga is looking incredible in her latest red carpet appearance on the House of Gucci press tour!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning superstar wore a red dress while attending the film’s Italian premiere on Saturday night (November 13) at the Space Cinema Odeon in Milan, Italy.

Gaga was spotted in an animal-print dress the night before while stepping out in Milan ahead of the premiere.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder. The movie will be released in theaters on November 24!

FYI: Gaga is wearing a Versace dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of Lady Gaga on the red carpet in Milan…