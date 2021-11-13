Lady Gaga Wows in an Animal Print Dress for a Day Out in Milan

Lady Gaga exits her hotel in a glamorous animal print dress on Friday (November 12) in Milan, Italy.

The 35-year-old “Stupid Love” performer paired the look with gold jewelry, a cream colored purse and tan heels.

Lady Gaga is in town to promote her new film House of Gucci, in which she plays Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani.

She’s had a busy few weeks promoting the movie. She was most recently photographed outside her hotel in London and was also spotted on her way to an interview on Graham Norton.

Earlier this week, the performer revealed she actually improvised one of the most memorable lines from House of Gucci. Click here to find out which line she came up with!