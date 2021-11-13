Lea Michele Responds to Buzz Around Her Not Getting Cast in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway

Lea Michele knows that everyone was talking about her when the Funny Girl casting was announced for the upcoming Broadway revival… and now she’s speaking out about the show.

The 35-year-old former Glee actress has always been connected to the revival of Funny Girl thanks to her role on the Fox series.

Lea‘s character Rachel Berry performed the Funny Girl song “Don’t Rain on My Parade” in a season one episode and she also did several other songs from the musical throughout the series.

A few months ago, Beanie Feldstein was announced as the star of the upcoming revival and Lea‘s name immediately started trending on Twitter.

“There’s been so much talk about me coming to Broadway — and not coming to Broadway!” Lea joked while appearing on the Little Me: Growing Up Broadway podcast this week.

She continued, “Listen, I am so unbelievably excited to see Funny Girl on Broadway. I cannot wait. I had drinks with [director] Michael [Mayer] the other day, and I just think that Beanie is an incredible choice for the production, and I think it’s going to be so wonderful. I can’t wait to see Jane [Lynch] in it as well.”

Lea added, “I think that a lot of people always put me in the lane with Funny Girl because, of course, I love the show and the music. But I did get to do a lot of it on Glee.”

“There were so many shows and so many roles that I would love to play, and I’m so grateful that Broadway is back now,” she said. “But for me to come back to Broadway… Maybe I am coming back to Broadway!”

Lea will be returning to Broadway this week for one night only alongside the original cast of Spring Awakening!