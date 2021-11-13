Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates 47th Birthday Bash with Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, & Robert Pattinson!

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 47th birthday with a star-studded party!

The Oscar-winning actor’s birthday bash was held at a mansion located in the “Trousdale Estates” section of Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday (November 12).

Snoop Dogg, who was at the party, took to social media to share some photos and videos of the stars at the party!

Stars in attendance included Leo‘s girlfriend Camila Morrone, Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, LeBron James, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Beyonce was also there tearing up the dance floor with Jay-Z!

During the party, Leo mingled with friends from Earth Alliance, his philanthropic partnership dedicated to addressing the urgency of climate change and environmental threats to life on Earth.

Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio met up with this British royal at a climate change conference.

