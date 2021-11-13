Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora & Husband Jason Sabo Welcome Their First Child!

Lisa Vanderpump is a grandma!

On Saturday (November 13), the 60-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo announced that she and husband Jason Sabo had welcomed their first child together.

Pandora, 35, and Jason welcomed a baby boy named Theodore.

“Theodore 💙🧸 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!” Pandora wrote on Instagram.

Lisa also announced the birth of her grandson on her Instagram.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore 🧸💙 Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!” Lisa wrote along with a photo of herself holding Teddy.

She also shared a solo shot of Teddy sleeping, along with the caption, “Utter perfection 😍🧸 Theodore 💙”

Congrats to the new parents!

