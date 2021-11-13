Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

Private text messages that Meghan Markle sent to former royal aide Jason Knauf have been revealed in court.

The texts were shared on Friday (November 12) as part of MailOnline’s appeal hearing. It was ruled earlier this year that the publication unlawfully reproduced parts of Meghan‘s private letter to her estranged father.

Meghan‘s private texts to her former communications secretary reveal her intentions for writing the letter to her father. The texts were sent in August 2018, a few months after her May 2018 wedding.

In case you forgot, Meghan‘s father Thomas Markle pulled out of attending the wedding at the last minute.

Click inside to read what Meghan Markle said in the texts…

Meghan said in the texts to Jason, “The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H. Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?’”

She added, “They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.’ By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.’”

In the texts to Jason, Meghan also talked about choosing her words meticulously in case the letter were to be leaked.

“Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice,” she said. “Given I’ve only ever called him daddy it makes sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings.”

Meghan also apologized in court for forgetting about certain discussions with Jason.