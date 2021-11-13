Top Stories
Taylor Lautner Is Engaged!

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

Sat, 13 November 2021 at 12:22 pm

Pro Golf Star Justin Thomas Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski!

Pro Golf Star Justin Thomas Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski!

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski are engaged!

The 28-year-old professional golf star announced the news during a recent appearance on the No Laying Up podcast.

Click inside to find out more about their engagement…

Justin began by saying that he and his “new fiancee” were going to spend Thanksgiving in Nashville with family this year.

“We have a place in Nashville we’re going to go for Thanksgiving,” he said. “Me and my new fiancée, Jill, her family’s going.”

A host then asked if he had gone public with news of his engagement yet, which he said he had not.

PGATour.com writes that the couple have been dating for about five years.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

See all the stars that got engaged in 2021 here.

