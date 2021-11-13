Top Stories
Sat, 13 November 2021 at 11:16 pm

Regina King Joins Jamie Dornan & Kirsten Dunst at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards 2021

The stars are stepping out for the 2021 Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards!

Regina King, Jamie Dornan, and Kirsten Dunst arrived in style for the awards event hosted by the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, The Premiere Luxury, and Lifestyle Publication on Saturday evening (November 13) in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Awkwafina, Mahershala Ali, Marlee Matlin, Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard, Insecure actress Yvonne Orji, and Scary Movie actor Simon Rex.

Mass co-stars Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, and Martha Plimpton were also at the event.

FYI: Regina is wearing a dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

Click through the gallery for 35+ photos of Regina King, Jamie Dornan, and the other stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images