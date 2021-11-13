Simon Rex, Bree Elrod & Suzanna Son Step Out for the Premiere of 'Red Rocket' in LA

Simon Rex, Bree Elrod and Suzanna Son pose together at the premiere of their new film Red Rocket at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Friday (November 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

The three actors were joined at the event by director Sean Baker and writer Chris Bergoch.

Simon, who’s best known for his work in the Scary Movie films and the series What I Like About You, has been getting some Oscar buzz surrounding his role in the movie

Red Rocket follows a washed up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown and also stars Brenda Deiss, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez and Judy Hill.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 10, 2021.

