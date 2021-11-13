Tara Reid Reveals If Any 'American Pie' Stars Hooked Up While Making the Movie

Tara Reid is opening up about making the hit movie American Pie back in the late 1990s and what was happening between co-stars on set.

The actress, now 46, was asked if anyone on set every hooked up.

“Not one of us hooked up with anyone,” she told Page Six. “I can put that on the record.”

Tara said they were all “so young” while making the first movie and they formed a family relationship instead.

“[For] a lot of people, it was their first movie,” Tara said. “And we became more of like a family, and brother and sister. It’s, like, you wouldn’t date your brother. There was just this certain amount of respect and no hooking up at all.”

“When you do a movie, it’s not about that,” she added. “It’s about making a great film with each other and keeping the chemistry.”

American Pie also launched the careers of Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Mena Suvari, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Seann William Scott, Shannon Elizabeth, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Thomas Nicholas.

