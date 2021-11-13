Taylor Swift Doesn't Think About How the Subjects of Her Songs Feel After They're Released

There are definitely some famous people referenced in Taylor Swift‘s songs over the years, but she’s not going to reveal their identities to the public.

During an interview to promote Red (Taylor’s Version) on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, Taylor was asked about the subjects of her songs.

Seth was wondering how the subjects of Taylor‘s songs are doing these days, 10 years after the songs were released. For example, Jake Gyllenhaal is the long-rumored subject of “All Too Well” and the 10-minute version of the song was just released.

“I wonder, if there are people who might think that they’re the ones you were singing about, if it’s easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later,” Seth said.

“I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” Taylor said with a smile while the audience cheered.

Make sure to see what Taylor had to say when a reporter flat-out asked her who “All Too Well” was written about.