Tayshia Adams Apologizes to Her Fans for 'Scaring' Them Amid Health Scare

Tayshia Adams is sharing an update about her health.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old Bachelorette alum shared a clip of herself in a hospital bed to her Instagram Story.

“Welp, I’ve been here since 9:30 a.m.,” she wrote alongside the video. “What a day 🤒.”

On Friday (November 12), she took to social media again to thank fans for their well wishes and apologize for worrying them with her health scare.

“Hiii- thank you all so much for your loving messages. I’m home & resting up. Sorry for scaring so many of you. Gonna nap & I’ll follow up with y’all soon! Xo,” she captioned a photo of herself, per Us Weekly.

A source told the outlet on Thursday (November 11) that Tayshia‘s hospitalization is “likely related to her marathon recovery.”

The reality TV star recently participated in the New York City Marathon with her fiance, Zac Clark.

Tayshia opened up about her relationship with Zac in an interview earlier this year.